K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $476,000 Stock Position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.51% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 36,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,456. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.02.

BriaCell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.51). Equities research analysts anticipate that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

