Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

JNPKF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

About Jenoptik

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.