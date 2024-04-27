Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jenoptik Stock Performance
JNPKF stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. Jenoptik has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.
About Jenoptik
