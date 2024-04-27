Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Announces Earnings Results

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Intevac Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 552,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

