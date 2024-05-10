Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,294. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 122.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

