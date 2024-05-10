FY2024 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $17.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.55. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSY

goeasy Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$179.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a one year low of C$100.03 and a one year high of C$192.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.75.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.