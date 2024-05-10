FY2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Boosted by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$35.58 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$28.21 and a 52-week high of C$37.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$372.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading

