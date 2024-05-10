Insider Buying: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CEO Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Moon bought 10,500 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 69,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,049. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $811.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on ERII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.