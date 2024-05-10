Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Trading Down 9.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $46.44. Approximately 253,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 447,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $370,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

