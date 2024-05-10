Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Haley Fisackerly Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,307. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

