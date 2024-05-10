Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. 701,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,279.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 659,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 540,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

