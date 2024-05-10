Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Andrew Senn Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGRGet Free Report) SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

Integer (NYSE:ITGRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

