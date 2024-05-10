Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) SVP Andrew Senn Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

