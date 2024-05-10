Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,691 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

