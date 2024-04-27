Bailard Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,903 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 104,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.13. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

