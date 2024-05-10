360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Tony Pitt Acquires 18,849 Shares

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 18,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.15 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of A$97,072.35 ($64,286.32).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Tony Pitt purchased 6,151 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.07 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of A$31,185.57 ($20,652.70).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

