PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Jason Conroy Purchases 10,000 Shares

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Jason Conroy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$11.95 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of A$119,500.00 ($79,139.07).

PWR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get PWR alerts:

PWR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from PWR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. PWR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

Further Reading

