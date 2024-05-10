2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 200,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

Shares of Erdene Resource Development stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.41. 196,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$141.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

About Erdene Resource Development

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.