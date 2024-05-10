2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 200,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.
Erdene Resource Development Price Performance
Shares of Erdene Resource Development stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.41. 196,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.27 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$141.27 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.39.
About Erdene Resource Development
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Erdene Resource Development
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.