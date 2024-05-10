Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 610,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.