Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.59-$15.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.63 billion.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,959,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

