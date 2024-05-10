Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Daniel J. Lippis Sells 857 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,507. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

