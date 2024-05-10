WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Stephen P. Clark Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.34. 5,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,888. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 128,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

