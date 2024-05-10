Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 3,186 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$20.91. 78,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

