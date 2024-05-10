Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 3,186 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE:ELD traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$20.91. 78,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current year.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
