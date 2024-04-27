Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 580.0% in April

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 30.82% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 10.2 %

GGLS stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 154,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,147. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.