Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,101 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNVT. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 174.2% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 7.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $11.32 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

