Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.05. 2,737,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,511. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $78.17 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

