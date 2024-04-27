Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 44,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,660. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1286 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.