Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.1 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.