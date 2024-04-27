Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,129,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,403,000 after acquiring an additional 365,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

