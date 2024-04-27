Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Trading Up 1.7%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. 4,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.07.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

