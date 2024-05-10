Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $484.35. 1,371,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

