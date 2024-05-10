iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($3.13)-($2.71) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($3.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.81 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.81)-($1.74) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get iRobot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on iRobot

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. 580,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRobot

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.