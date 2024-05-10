Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 7,435 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TMO traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $590.57. 568,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $575.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,630,972. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

