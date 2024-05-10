Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,642,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,186,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

