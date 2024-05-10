Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 240 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.48. 1,735,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

