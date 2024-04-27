Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

