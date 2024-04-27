Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $276.31 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 609,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $276,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $461.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

