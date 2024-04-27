Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of NXP Semiconductors worth $63,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

