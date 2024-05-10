FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Boosted by William Blair

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $16.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.00. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $15.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s FY2025 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $179.29 on Friday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 69.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Assurant by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

