Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $45.58 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.30% of Snap-on worth $45,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 107.4% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 85.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $247.68 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

