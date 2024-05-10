MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Benchmark

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,156.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,156.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,605 shares of company stock worth $54,472,425. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 54.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

