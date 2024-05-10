TD Cowen Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $110.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.08.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $105.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -753.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

