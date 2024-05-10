PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PACS Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

PACS Group stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

