Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a P/E ratio of -114.50 and a beta of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
