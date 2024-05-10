Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 237.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,201,273 shares of company stock valued at $178,418,102 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.