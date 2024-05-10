BRC’s (BRCC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for BRC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

BRC Stock Performance

BRCC opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 262,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,120 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $659,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

