Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Camden National worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 201.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden National by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Camden National Trading Up 2.1 %

CAC stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

