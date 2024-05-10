Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,290.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,411.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,282.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,188.88.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

