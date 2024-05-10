Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $352.95 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

