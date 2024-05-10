Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $114.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,228 shares of company stock worth $3,530,955. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

