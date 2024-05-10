FY2024 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $158.74 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 111.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

