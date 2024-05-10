Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

